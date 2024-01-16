Welcome to Full Speed Chicken and Ribs

During the throes of Covid in 2020, while having a massive craving for fried chicken, we made the fateful decision to bring the fryer home from Little Miss BBQ, put it on our back patio and started learning how to make fried chicken. We became obsessed with fried chicken just like we had with barbecue 17 years ago when cooking barbecue at home turned into being a top KCBS barbecue team which led us to opening Little Miss BBQ.





The Idea for a fried chicken and rib spot was a long time in the making. When we travel, the Yelp and Google searches are for barbecue, fried chicken and biscuits along with the all encompassing and generic "restaurant" search. Places like Hattie B's, Tumble 22, Howlin Ray's, Denver Biscuit Company, Streets Fine Chicken quickly became favorites and inspiration.





The Logo & Name I'm not sure if you have ever named a business, but in this day and age just about every name is taken. We would enter a name into Google and bam, someone else had it. Around the same time that we decided to start playing with fried chicken, I had purchased a lithograph from the legendary Arizona artist Ed Mell titled Full Speed Ahead. I loved the optimism of it and the style. It had been in our home office waiting to be hung the thought of using the image and name for this new restaurant hit me as I drove through Monument Valley as I was coming back from the Windy City Smokeout. We reached out to Ed Mell's studio, met with Ed and he loved the idea of it being used for the restaurant so we created a licensing agreement and ran with it. Unfortunately Ed passed away before the restaurant opened but his mark will forever be a part of Arizona. See more here: https://edmellgallery.com/





The Food The pork ribs at Full Speed are St Louis style dsand smoked in house with pecan wood on a massive M&M Barbecue rotisserie smoker. We finish them so they are nice and tender, and we are finishing them with our new barbecue sauce, a hot honey or you can have them with no sauce.





The fried chicken is served either bone-in or we have tenders that you can get in three different styles. A traditional southern style that is brined, breaded, and fried in our brisket tallow in some awesome pressure fryers. The other two styles are based on our love of Nashville hot chicken. We take our southern style chicken and dip it in a slightly sweet and spicy chili tallow dip to create a well-balanced and crispy fried chicken.





Biscuits are one of our greatest loves. We pack as much butter as we can in them and make a golden biscuit that is crispy on the outside and nice and fluffy on the inside. We serve those with butter and strawberry jam, as a chicken or pulled pork sandwich or as a warm strawberry shortcake.





As an FYI, Parking can be found on the side streets. There are meters along and south of Roosevelt which are relatively inexpensive. On the side streets north of Roosevelt, there are no meters and normally a good amount of parking.







