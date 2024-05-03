Menu
Fried Chicken
- Chicken Thigh
1 chicken thigh, heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot)$6.00
- Chicken Tender
4 chicken tenders, heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot)$8.00
Pork Ribs
- Half Rack Pork Ribs$18.00
- Full Rack Pork Ribs$35.00
- Single Pork Rib$3.50
Plates
- Chicken Tenders Plate
3 chicken tenders, heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot) served with 2 sides and sauce$13.00
- Chicken Thighs Plate
2 chicken thighs, heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot) served with 2 sides and sauce$15.00
- Thigh & 2 Ribs Plate
1 chicken thigh and 2 ribs served with 2 sides and sauce$18.00
- Tenders & 2 Ribs Plate
2 chicken tenders and 2 ribs served with 2 sides and sauce$17.00
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, pickles, toasted Noble portuguese bun$12.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, comeback sauce, coleslaw, toasted Noble portuguese bun$12.00
- Chicken Biscuit
Fried chicken breast, comeback sauce, pickles, buttermilk biscuit$13.00
- Pulled Pork Biscuit
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, pickles, buttermilk biscuit$13.00
Deliciousness
- Buttermilk Biscuit$6.00
- Pimento Cheese & Crackers$8.00
Sides
- French Fries$4.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
- BBQ Pork & Beans$4.00
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
Dessert
- Strawberry Shortcake Biscuit$10.00
N/A Drinks
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Orange Soda$3.50
- Grape Soda$3.50
- Topo Chico$3.50
- Water$3.00
- Frozen Lemonade$4.00
Full Speed Chicken and Ribs Location and Hours
(602) 237-5292
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM