Full Speed Chicken and Ribs
Featured Items
- Chicken Leg Quarter (1) Plate
1 chicken leg quarter (thigh and drumstick), heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot) served with 2 sides and sauce$14.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, comeback sauce, coleslaw, toasted Noble portuguese bun$12.00
- Strawberry Shortcake Biscuit
Our warm house-made biscuit topped with butter, sliced strawberries, berry juice and whipped cream. A great sharing option.$10.00
Fried Chicken
Pork Ribs
- Half Rack Pork Ribs
St. Louis style pork ribs slow cooked on our smoker. Choose from naked, bbq, or hot honey. Half rack approximately 5 ribs.$18.00
- Full Rack Pork Ribs
St. Louis style pork ribs slow cooked on our smoker. Choose from naked, bbq, or hot honey. Full rack approximately 10 ribs.$35.00
- Single Pork Rib
St. Louis style pork ribs slow cooked on our smoker. Choose from naked, bbq, or hot honey.$3.50
Plates
- Chicken Tenders Plate
2 jumbo chicken tenders, heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot) served with 2 sides and sauce$13.00
- Chicken Leg Quarters (2) Plate
2 chicken leg quarters (thigh and drumstick), heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot) served with 2 sides and sauce$17.00
- Tenders & 2 Ribs Plate
1 jumbo chicken tenders and 2 ribs served with 2 sides and sauce$17.00
- Leg Quarter & 2 Ribs Plate
1 chicken leg quarter (thigh and drumstick) and 2 ribs served with 2 sides and sauce$18.00
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, pickles, toasted Noble portuguese bun$12.00
- Chicken Biscuit-The Roosevelt
Fried chicken breast, comeback sauce, pickles, buttermilk biscuit$13.00
- Pulled Pork Biscuit
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, pickles, buttermilk biscuit$13.00
Deliciousness
Sides
- French Fries
Crinkle cut fries fried in beef tallow (rendered brisket fat from our briskets at Little Miss BBQ) and seasoned with our house seasoning blend.$4.00
- Coleslaw
Fresh tossed shredded cabbage with diced pickles, fresh dill, sweet onions in a creamy mayonnaise-based dressing.$4.00
- BBQ Pork & Beans
Baked beans simmered with our BBQ pork, savory and slightly sweet.$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKMac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles with white cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese.OUT OF STOCK$4.00