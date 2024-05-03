Welcome to Full Speed Chicken and Ribs!
Full Speed Chicken and Ribs 511 E Roosevelt St
Fried Chicken
Plates
- Chicken Tenders Plate$13.00
3 chicken tenders, heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot) served with 2 sides and sauce
- Chicken Thighs Plate$15.00
2 chicken thighs, heat level by choice (southern, medium, hottie hot hot) served with 2 sides and sauce
- Thigh & 2 Ribs Plate$18.00
1 chicken thigh and 2 ribs served with 2 sides and sauce
- Tenders & 2 Ribs Plate$17.00
2 chicken tenders and 2 ribs served with 2 sides and sauce
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, pickles, toasted Noble portuguese bun
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken breast, comeback sauce, coleslaw, toasted Noble portuguese bun
- Chicken Biscuit$13.00
Fried chicken breast, comeback sauce, pickles, buttermilk biscuit
- Pulled Pork Biscuit$13.00
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, pickles, buttermilk biscuit
Full Speed Chicken and Ribs Location and Hours
(602) 237-5292
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM